Redskins sponsor FedEx asks team to change its name
WASHINGTON - FedEx, one of the most prominent sponsors of the Washington Redskins, has asked that the team change its name.
The shipping company released a statement Thursday explaining that it had made a request for the NFL franchise to change its team name. The company owns the naming rights to the team's current stadium, FedEx Field.
“We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name.“
The Washington football franchise has long faced calls to change its name and logo, which are widely considered to be insensitive to Native Americans.
