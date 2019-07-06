Redskins: No injuries to team in bus accident

MINNEAPOLIS - Two buses transporting the Washington Redskins to their game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday collided on a highway exit ramp while driving to TCF Stadium.



The Redskins tweeted that the team had arrived safely at the stadium and team spokesman Tony Wyllie said that the accident will not affect the game.



"Everyone is fine. No one was injured," Wylie said.



Minnesota State Patrol Lt. Eric Roeske said one of the Minneapolis police squads escorting two buses crashed into a guard rail and ended up in front of the buses. He said the first bus braked but the second bus rear ended the first bus on the ramp. He said the accident call came in around 8:15 a.m.



Roeske said the officer in the squad car was taken to the hospital. He added there were minor injuries like scrapes and bruises on at least one bus passenger, but he didn't know how many sustained injuries.



Washington wide receiver Pierre Garcon tweeted a photo from inside one of the buses and said in a message "So this just happened. But we are ok."



Garcon's photo shows a broken front windshield. There is a police car parked in front of the bus and emergency workers, one pushing a stretcher on wheels, standing in the road.



The Redskins and Vikings were scheduled to kick off at noon.