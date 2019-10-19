Redemptorist Baseball: One Last Shot

BATON ROUGE - The playoffs are synonymous in any sport with the phrase "win or go home." At Redemptorist this year, that phrase has a different meaning.

Redemptorist High School is closing its doors for good on July 30th. Meaning whenever the playoffs end for the Wolves, that marks the end for not only the baseball team, but Redemptorist athletics.

The Wolves, after a slow start to the season, finished the year 8-0 in District 6-2A to win their 2nd consecutive district title. But with a 14-14 record overall, Redemptorist had to travel for the first round to Archbishop Hannon.

The ultimate goal for every team is to win a state championship, but the Wolves main goal right now is to win one playoff game, so they can give their alumni one last chance to witness the Wolves at home.