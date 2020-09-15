83°
Red Stick Social temporarily closed amid coronavirus restrictions, still holding private events
BATON ROUGE - The Red Stick Social is suspending operations as the business faces new restrictions during phase 3 of Louisiana's reopening plan.
According to The Advocate, the venue will remain closed for the time being but will still schedule private events.
"We're going to regroup," area manager Will Durham told The Advocate. "We’re waiting to see once the restrictions are lifted so we can operate normally.”
While the state moved into phase 3 this past weekend, Durham says the reworked restrictions are doing the venue any favors. Under the newest order, all businesses serving alcohol must cut off drink sales at 10 p.m. and those selling liquor must close their doors at 11 p.m..
The business first closed its doors about two weeks ago.
