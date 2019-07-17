Latest Weather Blog
Red Stick Social apologizes for dress code post after backlash
BATON ROUGE - Newly-opened entertainment venue, Red Stick Social, is apologizing for a recent Facebook post where it revealed plans for a dress code.
In the original post, which has since been removed, Red Stick Social implemented guidelines which include:
- All guests should be neatly groomed
- No shoes, no shirt, no service
- collared shirts are suggested for gentlemen
- No hats, clothing, or jewelry with offensive imagery or language
- Guests in soiled or torn clothing will be permitted entry at the discretion of management
- "Sagging" is not allowed
- Clothing that is overly revealing is inappropriate
Red Stick Social says these changes were made to "enhance the entertainment experience."
Some social media users found the post concerning, saying it was a way to isolate a certain demographic of people. After receiving backlash, the business' Facebook page posted an apology, but did not mention if it would continue to enforce the dress code.
Despite the apology, some have already spoken about not returning to the venue which opened in April.
