Red Stick Ready hosts hurricane resource fair at Main Library

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge's Red Stick Ready organization held a resource fair Saturday at the Main East Baton Rouge Library on Goodwood Boulevard to offer advice on how to best prepare if a storm does hit.

One of the main points made at the fair was creating an emergency kit. Some highly recommended items to include in an emergency kit are food, water, a flashlight, batteries, medicine, cash and important documents like a driver's license or insurance. One resource given out by Red Stick Ready at the fair was a waterproof bag.

"We have some waterproof bags that you can put your insurance documents in or any valuables that you can bring with you," Clay Rives, a member of the EBR Parish Mayor's Office of Homeland Security, said. "Everything that we're giving out today, you can use during a hurricane."

Red Stick Ready invited numerous organizations that cover all aspects of hurricane preparedness, from organizations like the American Red Cross to the Louisiana Emergency Preparedness Agency to even insurance companies that can help with storm damage.

As many of the organizations said, it's always good to be safe just in case.

"We've been very fortunate the last two years, that it has not affected East Baton Rouge Parish and since Ida," Rives explained. "You know, statistically, you always have to be prepared, because it only takes just one."

While hurricane season can cause worry because the possibility of a violent hurricane is always possible, the state of Louisiana says they are very prepared for it if one does come.

"Louisiana has been recognized as being one of the top five hurricane preparedness states with a lot of the actions that have been taken statewide," Chris Guilebeaux with the Louisiana Emergency Preparedness Agency said.

If a hurricane ever does come, if one can not evacuate, the LEPA recommends sheltering in a sturdy building that can withstand high winds, rain and possibly flooding.

Fore more information about Red Stick Ready, click here.