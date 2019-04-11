Red River Bancshares files statement to allow public to buy shares in company

Photo: Google

ALEXANDRIA - Red River Bancshares Inc., which operates through its subsidiary Red River Bank, announced it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering of shares of its common stock.

According to a release from the company, a portion of the shares will be issued and sold by Red River Bank and a portion will be sold by certain shareholders. The number of shares to be offered and the price range have yet to be determined.

The company said it applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker system "RRBI."

FIG Partners, LLC is acting as Lead Bookrunner, and Stephens Inc. is acting as Joint Bookrunner for the proposed offering. The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: FIG Partners, LLC, Attention:Greg Gersack, Head of Capital Markets, 1475 Peachtree Street NE, Suite 800, Atlanta, GA 30309, by calling (404) 601-7200 or by emailing ggersack@figpartners.com or Stephens Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 111 Center Street, Little Rock, AR 72201 by calling (501)377-2131 or emailing prospectus@stephens.com.

It should be noted that even though the statement has been filed "it has not yet become effective."