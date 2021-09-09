Red Cross in need of volunteers to help storm victims

BATON ROUGE - The American Red Cross of Louisiana is asking for local volunteers to aid in the recovery from Hurricane Ida.

“We are in need of volunteers. We have over 850 volunteers currently on the ground, but we do need more. We need folks to help step up and support their communities in a variety of different roles and get engaged with the organization," Stephanie Fox, spokesperson for the Red Cross said.

There are three specific roles they are looking to fill: disaster assessment, general work in shelters, and medical care from licensed professionals.

“There’s so many roles within the organization that volunteers can get involved in; everything from working in a warehouse with logistics to those who have more advanced credentials doing some of those medical positions," Fox said.

Volunteer of 20 years, Sharron Hall, was deployed into Louisiana from Flint, Michigan. She says although the work is unpaid, the most rewarding part is giving back to the community.

"When you lose everything, sometimes you don’t know what to do. And when you have somebody there to give you a hug or words of comfort or even some financial blessing. It’s a blessing to not just that person but you as well," Hall said.

Anyone interested in volunteer work with the Red Cross can find more information here.