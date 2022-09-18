Latest Weather Blog
Red Cross casework starting for $125/person aid
BATON ROUGE - The American Red Cross says it's beginning recovery casework to help people connect with services other than the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Senior vice president Harvey Johnson says the Red Cross can also provide $125 per person to people who have major damage to their homes but don't qualify for federal disaster assistance. That would mean $500 for a family of four.
The agency says the recovery casework is starting even as volunteers continue to operate shelters, serve meals and distribute relief supplies in south Louisiana.
Regional executive Joshua Joachim says "People in Louisiana are ready to take the next step, to try to get back to a normal life, to have a home again instead of staying in a shelter."
He says anyone affected for the floods should apply to FEMA.
