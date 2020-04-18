Red Cross assisting 10 people after house catches fire

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters extinguished a house that caught fire early Saturday morning.

Around 1 a.m. fire crews responded to a house fire in the 4000 block of Provost St. near Roselawn Memorial Park.

According to the residents of the house, when they heard a noise outside they discovered flames coming from under the residence and covering the outside wall.

The fire reached the inside of the home going up the floor joists and wall studs causing extensive fire damage to a bathroom and at least two bedrooms in the home, says the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

The rest of the home sustained significant heat and smoke damage.

Officials believe the arson is the cause.

No injuries were reported. Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the family of 5 adults and 5 children

Anyone with any information related to this fire is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or BRFD Fire Investigations @ (225) 354-1419.