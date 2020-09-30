51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Recruiting look at local WR's Chris Hilton and Brian Thomas

6 hours 43 minutes 34 seconds ago Tuesday, September 29 2020 Sep 29, 2020 September 29, 2020 11:19 PM September 29, 2020 in LSU Sports
Source: WBRZ - TV
By: Michael R Cauble

Matt Trent checks in with 247Sports Billy Embody as the two discuss star receivers Chris Hilton at Zachary and Brian Thomas at Walker.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days