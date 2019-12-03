Recovery and cleanup of overturned tanker truck on I-10 to last two days

Tanker truck overturns at I-10 entrance ramp at Port Allen

PORT ALLEN - A tanker truck was in a precarious spot after it apparently tipped over on an I-10 entrance ramp Monday night.

The truck was spotted on its side at the LA 1 ramp along I-10 West around 7: 30 p.m.. The vehicle appeared to be leaning on the outside barrier of the ramp.

The ramp has since been opened, but with restrictions from the following locations:

-I-10 WB to The Port of Greater Baton Rouge is closed. Traffic may still access LA 1 Southbound from I-10 WB.

-LA 1 SB to The Port of Greater Baton Rouge is also closed.

-Access to The Port of Greater Baton Rogue is still open from LA 1 NB as well as I-10 EB.

The tanker truck has been moved off-site and cleanup operations are commencing.

The cleanup operation is currently anticipated to continue until Thursday morning.

At this time, there is no word on whether or not the accident resulted in any injuries.