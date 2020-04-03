Record warmth for March

March was a very warm month across the Baton Rouge area. Only two days, March 5th and 7th, incurred high temperatures that were below average. 29 out of 31 days high temperatures exceeded their average values, amounting to an average high temperature of 79.6° for the month, 6.9° above the 90 year average. Records were also broken, as the warmest high temperature was reached for March 28th at 89°, crushing the record set back in 1989 by 2 degrees! This day was also the hottest March day in the last 46 years, since a high of 91° was reached back in 1963. Low temperatures were also heightened, as the average low temperature for the month was about 11° above average.

Total precipitation for the month totaled 2.20”, which is 2.21” below our monthly average. This is up just over an inch from last year, where we only amounted 1.17”. This past March we received the second lowest rainfall amounts over the last 13 years, and fifth lowest since 2000. Our rainiest day occurred on the 17th, which landed in the middle of the wettest week of the month. This week alone accounted for about 75% of the months total rainfall.