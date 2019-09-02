Record-setting season opener earns Joe Burrow SEC Player of the Week

BATON ROUGE - LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has been named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week after dominating Georgia Southern with a 55-3 win Saturday.

Burrow tied a school record with five touchdown passes, as the sixth-ranked LSU football team scored on its first five possessions to batter the Eagles. LSU tied its second-most points in a season opener in the SEC era—since 1933— totaling 473 yards of offense while holding Georgia Southern to only 98 yards during their first trip to Baton Rouge.

Burrow shares the SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Next up, the Tigers will travel to Austin to face 10th-ranked Texas in a 6:30 p.m. matchup. It'll mark LSU's first trip to Austin since 1954.

The game will be featured on ESPN College GameDay and later televised on ABC.