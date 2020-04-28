Recipients of stimulus payments to receive letters signed by President Trump

At one time, it would've been rare to meet someone who had a signed letter from a President of the United States.

But since the pandemic, that might not be such a rarity.

According to ABC News, Americans receiving stimulus checks due to the pandemic have started getting signed letters from President Trump.

The one-paged letter sent to millions of Americans, which prominently features a massive signature by the president that stands a full 2.25 inches long and about an inch high, explains the reason for the stimulus payment and explains the government's response to the crisis.

The Internal Revenue Service website says the letter isn't a gimmick, but serves as an official confirmation of the citizen's receipt of a stimulus payment and, most important, to provide guidance about what to do if someone is due a payment and hasn't received one.

At a White House coronavirus press briefing on Friday, the president appeared to mention the letters, stating, “The CARES act requires that the federal government send out a notice of what benefits Americans are receiving to fulfill the requirement.”

“It will include the amount, their economic impact payment, how it will arrive, direct deposit, check, or prepaid debit card as well as a message to the nation letting each American know that we are getting through this challenge together as one American family,” Trump said.

The letters follow an unprecedented move by the Trump administration to ensure that the president's name appeared on the paper stimulus checks mailed to Americans starting in mid-April.

Experts believe it's the first time a president’s name will appear on a payment from the IRS, an agency that often looks to maintain independence from partisan politics.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said last weekend that it was his idea to have the president's name appear on the checks in the memo section. "We did put the president's name on the check," Mnuchin said on CNN's "State of the Union." "That was my idea. He is the president, and I think it's a terrific symbol to the American public."

So, anyone who'd like to say they have a letter from a U.S. President may simply need to check their mail.

If they've already received a stimulus payment, it's likely their letter is waiting.