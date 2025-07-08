Recent Baker graduate killed in Monday shooting

BAKER - A teenager was killed and another person was seriously hurt in a shooting along Seville Avenue in Baker on Monday.

Sources told WBRZ that the shooting happened around 6 p.m. along Seville Avenue near Groom Road Monday. Details surrounding the killing have not been released, but the coroner's office identified 18-year-old Terrence Freeman as the victim.

Freeman graduated from high school in May. The City of Baker School System released the following statement:

Dear Baker Community,

It is with a heavy heart that I write to you following the tragic events that occurred on the evening of Monday, July 7. We are deeply saddened to learn that a shooting in our community has resulted in the loss of one of our recent graduates and life-threatening injuries to another. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the families and individuals affected by this senseless act of violence.

While the incident did not occur on school grounds or during school hours, we recognize that such events impact all of us — students, families, educators, and neighbors. The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priority, and we are committed to ensuring a secure and supportive environment in our schools, especially in times of community crisis.

We are in communication with local law enforcement and will continue to monitor the situation closely. As of now, the identity of the individuals involved has not been publicly released, and we respect the privacy of those directly impacted.

Our district believes in the strength and resilience of the Baker community. Together, we will continue working toward peace, safety, and healing.

If you have any concerns or feel your child needs support, please do not hesitate to contact your school administrator or the district office.

Thank you for your ongoing support and care for one another during this difficult time.

With deepest condolences,

JT Stroder, Superintendent

Metro Councilman Anthony Kenney, whose district the shooting happened in, said he is working with law enforcement and local government to address the issues.

"Violence of this nature has no place in any of our communities. I am in communication with Mayor Waites, Chief Dunn, youth organizations and various community leaders to find collaborative solutions and preventative measures to resolve violent acts in our communities. Our young people and families deserve to live in safe and vibrant communities. We are praying for the families of those directly affected by this incident and the city of Baker."