Recap of a violent weekend in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A violent start to 2015 continued in Baton Rouge over the weekend, with several families now mourning the loss of loved ones to gun violence. Law enforcement agencies are investigating five shootings that resulted in four deaths.

David Edwards, Jr., 17, was arrested for negligent homicide after Robert Thomas, 16, was killed in an accidental shooting. Police say the friends were playing with a gun when it went off on South Sunset Ave.

Investigators say another shooting happened following an altercation during a previous drug deal. Demond Sanders, 26, was arrested in the shooting death of 23-year-old Trevor Washington. He was shot multiple times while getting into his car at his girlfriend's home on 37th St.

The latest shooting happened early Sunday morning, also following an argument. Detectives believe there was a shootout on Alliquippa St. That's where Jamiya Owen, 38, and Jeff Baker, 34, were found dead at a vacant lot. While investigators don't know what they were doing there, they believe the victims shot each other.

Police are still looking for a man they say pointed a gun at an officer. The suspect was a passenger in a car on Plank Rd. Investigators say the cop fired a shot when he pulled a gun, but he was able to get away. He has not been identified. The driver of the car was arrested. Jacob Washington is charged with aggravated flight and other traffic violations.

District Attorney Hillar Moore weighed in on the violence.

"We're not going to stand for this, but it has to come from the community and the families, not from law enforcement," he told News 2. "We're going to do our part. We take these matters personal. I take them personal. This weekend was rough and we as law enforcement, the community, individual folks and different people in the community need to take a look at what's going on."

Moore went on to say it's unusual to see this amount of violence in Baton Rouge is such a short amount of time.

If you have any information about any of the cases, you should contact police.