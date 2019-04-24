81°
Latest Weather Blog
Recall: Nearly 57 tons of ground beef for possible E coli
CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) - The federal government says a meat company in Georgia has recalled tons of ground beef for possible contamination with E. coli bacteria.
The bacteria is an unusual strain that has sickened 156 people in 10 states, hospitalizing 20 of them. Ground beef had been described as the likely source. However, officials say they're still testing to see whether the recalled beef is related to the outbreak.
A recall notice from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety Inspection Service says K2D Foods is recalling about 56.7 tons of meat. K2D does business as Colorado Premium Foods of Carrollton, Georgia. The meat is in 48-pound boxes labeled "ground beef puck" for institutional use.
Calls to the company's headquarters in Greeley, Colorado, weren't immediately returned.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Metro Council to discuss new measures related to downtown library
-
Man arrested, charged with manslaughter in nurse's death
-
14-year-old boy killed in overnight Plaquemine shooting, deputies investigating
-
Juvenile killed in overnight Plaquemine shooting, deputies investigating
-
Antelope jumps fence, prompts brief shutdown at Baton Rouge Zoo
Sports Video
-
Tiger fans pumped for LSU's new athletic director
-
LSU introduces Scott Woodward as university's new athletics director
-
Coach O talks new AD Scott Wooodward, Joe Alleva's exit
-
LSU Gymnastics Prepares for NCAA Championship Final
-
Baton Rouge native said to replace Joe Alleva as LSU Athletics Director