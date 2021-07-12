Recall effort for six council members in Ascension Parish gains momentum

GONZALES - It was standing room only inside the VFW Hall Sunday night in Gonzales.

Hundreds of residents joined for a meeting to organize recall efforts for six Ascension Parish Council members.

"We want to see what kind of support we have so we can know how far we can expand our efforts," Brenda Whitney said.

Whitney is one of the organizers of the recall effort, and hopes to get council members to listen.

"Trying to make our council that was elected to represent us that we are tired of them not doing that," Whitney said.

Some residents are upset about a proposed 12-month moratorium on new construction.

The six council members voted reduce to only 9-months.

Residents are also not satisfied with the removal of Parish President Clint Cointment as the director of the parish's drainage.

"Water is getting into homes that it's never gotten into before. People are tired of all the additional traffic and flood issues and this pro-building council agenda," homeowner Mark Taylor said.

Recall signs are already being distributed, volunteers are signing up, and money is being collected. The residents will need up to 3,500 signatures in each district to force a recall election.

"They probably don't think we are capable of doing this, but we will to step up and prove them wrong," Taylor said.

The groups first plan of action is to turn out in large number at Monday's Ascension Parish Drainage meeting.