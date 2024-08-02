Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge, Exxon Mobil help repair, renovate homes across city

BATON ROUGE — Community revitalization group Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge has teamed with Exxon Mobil to help repair and renovate one local home a month.

On Friday, a Baton Rouge homeowner is thankful for their help building a wheelchair ramp and repairing his kitchen and bathroom.

Exxon Mobil had about a dozen skilled volunteers in tow to help accomplish bigger projects.

"We are able to do what we do because of our volunteers, so if anyone is interested in volunteering themselves, if they have a business or an organization that's looking to volunteer the impoverished elderly, we really appreciate it and it will allow us to help more people more,” Kristopher Lewis, the executive director of Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge, said.

