Rear-end crash on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge claims life of Walker man

36 minutes 1 second ago Wednesday, March 03 2021 Mar 3, 2021 March 03, 2021 8:25 PM March 03, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

ST. MARTIN PARISH - A crash on I-10 East at Whiskey Bay claimed the life of a man on Wednesday afternoon. 

The man, identified as 52-year-old Eric N. Davis of Walker, was driving a 2017 Honda Accord eastbound on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge when he collided with an 18-wheeler that was stopped in front of him due to traffic congestion. 

Davis, who was not wearing a seatbelt, sustained fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler was properly restrained and was not injured. 

A toxicology sample was obtained from Davis and submitted for analysis. The crash is still under investigation. 

