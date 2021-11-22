Realtor threatened with knife while showing house in Baton Rouge neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating an unusual situation in Hundred Oaks after a realtor locked himself inside the house he was showing to protect himself from people who wanted to see it.

The realtor said he was showing the house on Rhododendrun Drive in Hundred Oaks when a woman produced a knife in the guest house out back. He managed to escape, and as he approached the car she was in, a man got out. He got inside the house he was showing and locked the door. That's when he called 911.

Police said in addition to the woman, there were three men that were there. When the individuals involved could not get in the house, they rummaged through his truck and stole things from it.

Some of the realtors we spoke to said safety is a big part of their training. And if a showing doesn't feel right, they'll bring someone along with them or cancel the showing altogether.

"First off, get a gun or pepper spray and keep it close when showing a house," the realtor said.

Sgt. Don Coppola with the Baton Rouge Police Department said there are other tips too.

"Meet potential new clients in your office first, scroll through their social media," Coppola said. "Get an identification on them, and when showing houses make sure it's done in daylight hours."

Baton Rouge Police said the thieves got away in a white Nissan. Investigators are looking into whether they are connected to another crime across the river.