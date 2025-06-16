Realtor arrested on 100 counts possession of child pornography sentenced to 2 years in prison

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge Realtor arrested for 100 counts of child porn and two counts of sexual abuse of an animal in 2024 was sentenced to two years in prison and five years on probation Monday.

Devin Triche, 37, was arrested by East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies following an investigation into a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Deputies investigated and executed a search warrant at his residence on July 2, 2024. WBRZ previously reported that he admitted to downloading child sexual abuse material to his laptop on several occasions.

At least 50 files of child sexual abuse material and two videos of bestiality were found. He was only formally charged and prosecuted on two counts of pornography involving juveniles, which were both reduced to indecent behavior with juveniles.

At a hearing Monday, Judge Jewel Welch sentenced Triche to two years in prison and five years of supervised probation upon his release.

At the time of his arrest, Triche ran the Triche Team, which was partnered with Keller Williams Realty. Since then, his real estate license has been suspended. He was also the CEO of an animal charity called Pav's Pals.