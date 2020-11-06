Reality star upsets 'The Bachelorette' with unprecedented move

Claire Crawley becomes the first 'The Bachelorette' contestant to fall in love and get engaged so quickly that she didn't even finish her season of the show.

Reality star Clare Crawley made an unprecedented move that sent producers of ABC's "The Bachelorette's" most recent season scrambling to recoup.

In Thursday night's episode, audiences were treated to the kind of drama the show had been promising to deliver as they watched Crawley become the first Bachelorette to get engaged so quickly that she didn't even finish her season of the show.

Crawley swiftly fell in love with contestant Dale Moss, a former professional football player, and the two are now engaged.

During the episode, host Chris Harrison was shown telling a tearful Crawley that she'd just "blown up 'The Bachelorette.'"

"We have never dealt with anything like this in the history of our show," Harrison said as he spoke to some of the show's contestants.

Crawley's decision, while unconventional, is something she feels very confident about.

"He meets me on the level emotionally of what I'm looking for," she said of Moss. "Everything I want out of a relationship, everything I want out of life."

The next Bachelorette contestant has been announced as Tayshia Adams, a former contestant on "The Bachelor" and "Bachelor in Paradise."

Adams will be the second African-American woman to star in the reality series.