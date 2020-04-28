81°
Reality star succumbs to injuries following tragic Sunday night car accident in Atlanta

2 hours 36 minutes 26 seconds ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 April 28, 2020 10:20 AM April 28, 2020 in News
Source: People Magazine
By: WBRZ Staff
Ashley "Minnie" Ross, reality star Photo: Instagram

Ashley "Minnie" Ross, who starred in a Lifetime reality series called Little Women: Atlanta, succumbed to injuries sustained in a hit-and-run car accident, Monday.

Liz Dixson, Ross's publicist, said the car accident occurred Sunday night near Atlanta's Old National Highway and that the reality star died the following night at Grady Memorial Hospital. 

Ross is survived by her mother Tammy Jackson, her aunt Veronica Deloney, her uncle John Deloney and her grandmother Rose Deloney.

Ross was 34 years old. 

