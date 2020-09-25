Reality star from Louisiana passes away at 41

Coliesa McMillian

Coliesa McMillian, a mother of four from Louisiana who became known for her appearance on a reality show called 'My 600-lb. Life" passed away Tuesday at a local hospital, TMZ reports.

According to TMZ, her cause of death is unknown and funeral services were held Thursday and will continue on into Friday in Plaquemine.

McMillian appeared on Season 8 of the show at 643 lbs and said she chose to appear on the show after a lifetime of eating to deal with trauma, she said she wanted to regain control of her life for the sake of her daughters.

She is survived by her four daughters as well as several brothers and sisters.

McMillian was 41 years of age.