Real-time news feed related to breaking COVID-19 news posts

Below is a feed of social media posts related to breaking COVID-19 news or details:

Starting March 15, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice. This will help ensure associates can clean and stock products. Stores operating under more reduced hours will keep current hours of operation. https://t.co/xw5GuNFQ0F — Walmart (@Walmart) March 15, 2020

BREAKING



Overnight test of POTUS returns NEGATIVE coronavirus results pic.twitter.com/x96ZoZdOij — Trey Schmaltz ?? ?? (@treyschmaltz) March 14, 2020

President quotes 1 Peter 5:7, calling for prayer: "Casting all your care upon him, for he careth for you.' Let us pray that all those affected by the virus will feel the presence of our Lord's protection and love during this time. With God's help, we will overcome this threat." — Trey Schmaltz ?? ?? (@treyschmaltz) March 15, 2020