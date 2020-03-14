Latest Weather Blog
Real-time news feed related to breaking COVID-19 news posts
Below is a feed of social media posts related to breaking COVID-19 news or details:
Starting March 15, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice. This will help ensure associates can clean and stock products. Stores operating under more reduced hours will keep current hours of operation. https://t.co/xw5GuNFQ0F— Walmart (@Walmart) March 15, 2020
BREAKING— Trey Schmaltz ?? ?? (@treyschmaltz) March 14, 2020
Overnight test of POTUS returns NEGATIVE coronavirus results pic.twitter.com/x96ZoZdOij
President quotes 1 Peter 5:7, calling for prayer: "Casting all your care upon him, for he careth for you.' Let us pray that all those affected by the virus will feel the presence of our Lord's protection and love during this time. With God's help, we will overcome this threat."— Trey Schmaltz ?? ?? (@treyschmaltz) March 15, 2020
As of 5:30 p.m. March 14, 2020, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 77 presumptive positive cases of #COVID19 in Louisiana. https://t.co/HPzU8KU2xD pic.twitter.com/oTKDo4pb0Y— Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) March 14, 2020
When Coach O speaks, we all listen.— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) March 14, 2020
For more information on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit: https://t.co/89sZCjY9n3@Coach_EdOrgeron @LADeptHealth #lagov #lalege #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/OxJ5u2xBmo
