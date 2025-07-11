81°
Latest Weather Blog
Ready. Set. Hut! NFL player and Mayor's office hosting free football camp Friday evening
BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Mayor Sid Edwards will be putting his "coach" hat back on for a football camp on Friday evening at Memorial Stadium.
This is part of his recently-launched Men For Others initiative; a leadership and community engagement initiative for high school athletes in Baton Rouge.
According to Edwards' website, the initiative "transforms today's student-athletes into tomorrow's changemakers on the field, in the classroom, and throughout their neighborhoods."
Friday evening the football camp begins at 4 p.m. and is free for 6-to-18-year-olds who wish to participate. NFL player La'el Collins will be leading the event.
Trending News
To register, click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man who killed state trooper, relative by marriage avoids death sentence, receives...
-
Ready. Set. Hut! NFL player and Mayor's office hosting free football camp...
-
Former police chief weighs in as Killian considers shutting down police department...
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Brusly Panthers
-
Lamar Brown stays home, commits to LSU football