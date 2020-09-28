Reach deep into the closet, autumn temperatures have arrived

A taste of fall has arrived. With a cold front pushing through the region Monday evening, temperatures are set to reach their coolest mark in more than 4 months.

The Next 24 Hours: Showers will quickly end from west to east overnight. Some stubborn clouds could linger into Tuesday morning. Either way, northerly winds will guide low temperatures into the upper 50s for the first time since May 12. On Tuesday, any leftover clouds will be replaced by abundant blue sky and sunshine. North winds of 5-10mph will keep high temperatures from rising far past the low 70s.

After That: Through the remainder of the week, expect very little change. That is, the fall weather will have some staying power! Wednesday morning will be quite cool with low temperatures more than 10 degrees below average in the low 50s. Highs will rebound into the upper 70s with more sun. Thursday will start and finish a touch warmer, perhaps back to 80 degrees before another cold front comes through. That front will pass by dry and restore highs and lows in the 70s and 50s respectively right through next weekend.

The Tropics: A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the western Caribbean Sea in a few days. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for some gradual development thereafter, and there is a 40 percent chance that a tropical depression forms late this week or this weekend as the system moves to the west-northwest over the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

The Explanation: Overnight temperatures are expected to fall to the lowest in quite some time. The forecast lows for tonight have not been felt since May 12 when Metro Airport reached 59 degrees. Wednesday morning at 52 degrees will be the coolest since May 11. Gradual 2-3 degree daily warming is expected through Thursday. A broad trough will remain over the Eastern U.S. and another axis will cross the local area in conjunction with a reinforcing front at the surface. A few cirrus clouds may pass but there will not be enough moisture for any precipitation. Well below average temperatures and sunshine will set up for the weekend.

--Josh

