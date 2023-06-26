83°
Rayne woman killed in motorcycle accident Sunday
ASCENSION PARISH - A woman was killed when her motorcycle went off the road in Ascension Parish and she was thrown off of the bike.
According to State Police, 47-year-old Claudia Barraza of Rayne was riding on LA-1 near LA-943 when she crossed the center line, ran off the opposite shoulder into a ditch and hit an embankment. Troopers said Barraza was wearing a helmet, but later died in a hospital.
A toxicology sample was taken. Troopers did not list possible reasons for the crash.
