83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Rayne woman killed in motorcycle accident Sunday

6 hours 12 minutes 2 seconds ago Sunday, June 25 2023 Jun 25, 2023 June 25, 2023 6:45 PM June 25, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ASCENSION PARISH - A woman was killed when her motorcycle went off the road in Ascension Parish and she was thrown off of the bike. 

According to State Police, 47-year-old Claudia Barraza of Rayne was riding on LA-1 near LA-943 when she crossed the center line, ran off the opposite shoulder into a ditch and hit an embankment. Troopers said Barraza was wearing a helmet, but later died in a hospital. 

Trending News

A toxicology sample was taken. Troopers did not list possible reasons for the crash. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days