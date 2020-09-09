Ray Parker suspended indefinitely from LSU football team

BATON ROUGE – Defensive end Ray Parker has been suspended indefinitely from the LSU football team for violation of team rules, head coach Ed Orgeron announced on Wednesday.

At this time, few details are known concerning Parker's alleged violations.

The former player was in his second year with the Tigers after redshirting as a true freshman in 2019.

He played tight end at Ruston High and was named to the 2018 All-USA Louisiana Football Team as an offensive tackle.