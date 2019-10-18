Ravens lead Saints 27-17 in 4th quarter on Monday Night Football

NEW ORLEANS - Trying to avoid their 1st 3 game home losing streak since 2006-'07, the New Orleans Saints are locked in a battle with the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night football.

The Ravens took their 3rd lead of the game as Drew Brees threw an interception to Will Hill, who returned it 44-yards for a touchdown to go up 24-17 in the 3rd quarter.

Justin Tucker booted a 55-yard field goal to extend the lead to 27-17 early in the 4th.

The Saints took a 17-14 lead into the half on a spectacular 26-yard touchdown catch by Marcus Colston, as Drew Brees threw for 260 yards in the 1st half.

The Ravens took the lead in the 2nd quarter after Justin Forsett ran in a touchdown from 13 yards out to go up 14-7.

The Ravens struck first, scoring on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco to Steve Smith Sr.

The Saints responded with a Drew Brees touchdown pass, as he connected with Jimmy Graham for Graham's 8th td catch of the season, and the score was tied at the end of the first quarter.