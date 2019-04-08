Rash of violence: Six injured in three shootings around Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Six people were injured in three recent shootings in Baton Rouge.

The latest incident happened before 4 a.m. Monday on Rembrandt Avenue. Police began their investigation after two people arrived at an area hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not immediately provided.

Police also responded to two Sunday shootings.

The first was reported around 3 p.m. on North Acadian Thruway and Oswego Street. Two people were taken to the hospital. At least one victim was reported to be in critical condition.

#BREAKING: Two people are injured after a shooting in the 3400 block of N Acadian Thruway near Ozark Street. Both were transported to the hospital, one in critical condition. There are two separate crime scenes on the road. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/z4fL3Tz1Rz — Trey Couvillion (@treycouvtv) March 10, 2019

The second reported shooting of the day happened on Sherwood Valley Court around 8:30 p.m. One of the victims was taken to a local hospital, while a second victim reportedly fled the scene.

All of the shootings are still under investigation. WBRZ has reached out to authorities for more information.