Rare cosmic display featuring up to 400 meteors may be visible Thursday or Friday

Photo: ABC

Two meteor scientists, Peter Jenniskens and Esko Lyytinen, say a rare cosmic display featuring up to 400 meteors near the constellation known as Orion the Hunter may be visible November 21 or 22, depending on your location.

According to CNN, the phenomenon is the result of an outburst by the alpha Monocertoid meteor shower. The exact time of the outburst has been calculated to 10:50 p.m. (CT) and will only last for 40 minutes.

Scientists say the meteor shower comes from the dust trail of an unknown comet and this particular stream of meteoroids only intersects Earth’s orbit occasionally, which is what makes this potential outburst so rare.

Though weather conditions might make visibility difficult for Baton Rouge viewers, it's been suggested that those who want to watch for meteors do so in an open area away from city lights. Binoculars or other viewing devices shouldn't be necessary.