Rapper NBA YoungBoy booked in Louisiana on federal hold

ST. MARTINVILLE - Baton Rouge-based rapper NBA YoungBoy is back in Louisiana after he was arrested in California on federal charges last month.

The rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail Tuesday. He's being kept there on a federal hold for the U.S. Marshal's Service.

Gaulden was taken into custody in Los Angeles last month after fleeing police who sought to arrest him on a federal warrant out of Baton Rouge. A grand jury handed down an indictment for felon in possession of a firearm in March.

The charge ties back to September 2020, when Baton Rouge police responded to a lot where Gaulden and more than a dozen other men were filming a music video. Officers found several handguns and rifles at the scene.

A federal judge in Louisiana ordered last week that Gaulden remain jailed without bond until he faces trial.