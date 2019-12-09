Rapper, Juice WRLD, dies at 21 years of age

Photo: Getty

CHICAGO, IL – Rapper and singer, Juice WRLD passed away on Sunday after suffering from a medical emergency while he was traveling through Chicago’s Midway International Airport.

The rapper, whose real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins, had just turned 21 on Dec 2 and was in a private hangar at the airport when an unexpected cardiac situation arose that caused him to convulse.

At the time of the incident, Higgins was surrounded by about a dozen members of his entourage and they quickly summoned emergency first responders.

He was brought to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where doctors pronounced him dead at 3:14 a.m.

Police are waiting for the medical examiner to determine the 21-year-old’s cause of death and they've added that foul play is not suspected.

Higgins was signed to Interscope Records in March 2018 after scoring hits on SoundCloud with “Lucid Dreams” and “All Girls Are the Same.”

SoundCloud says Higgins was the most streamed, liked and reposted artist on its platform in 2018 and “Lucid Dream” scored the most plays of any song last year.

Members of the music industry have been using social media to post condolences and tributes to the late artist.

I can’t believe it... you were such a sweet soul. I’ll always remember meeting you and your family on the video set and thinking how close you were. You had so much further to go, you were just getting started. You’ll be missed Juice ?? — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) December 8, 2019