Rapper apologizes for hitting a female fan

DaBaby Photo: Shutterstock

Rapper, DaBaby has apologized after a video emerged of him hitting a female fan in the face in Florida.

In the footage, the woman is seen holding her smartphone up, towards the rapper as he walks through a crowd. And suddenly, he's seen striking the woman.

DaBaby took to Instagram to issue an apology, saying, "I do sincerely apologize. I do."

"I'm very sorry that there was a female on the other end of that flashlight on their phone," he continued.

"But you know, keep in mind, I couldn't see you because you got the flash this close to me. Which is okay, it's no problem. A lot of people did - they didn't put it as close as you put it - but a lot of people had flash on me, and that's okay. That's what I signed up for."

The crowd booed after he hit the woman, and he left the venue without performing any songs.

The rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, reemphasized the reason for his behavior, explaining the fan's camera flash was too close to his eyes, disturbing him.

He said he would also have punched the person if it had been a man.

"Out of all those fans - how many people know how to zoom in? Just zoom in instead of popping me in the eye with the phone," he said.

"But I do apologize that there was a female on the other end. I think by this time, you know it's a well-known fact that male or female, I would've responded the same exact way."