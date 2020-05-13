Rapper, 6ix9ine, offers $200,000 to No Kid Hungry campaign, is politely turned away

6ix9ine Photo: BBC

After being released from prison early due to coronavirus concerns, Rapper 6ix9ine decided to reach out to a charity for children with a $200,000 donation, and was turned away with a swift rejection.

According to the BBC, the No Kid Hungry campaign, which is run by an organization called Share Our Strength, said it has a policy of rejecting funding from donors who do not fit with its values.

6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, has an extensive criminal history.

Before his recent release from prison, the Brooklyn rapper had been serving a sentence for crimes carried out while he was part of a violent gang. He was involved in multiple gang robberies, shootings, and charged with a child sex offense in 2015.

In an Instagram post that has since been deleted, Hernandez called the charity's decision "cruel".

Share Our Strength told reporters it appreciated the rapper's offer, but felt the need to decline.

"We are grateful for Mr Hernandez's generous offer to donate to No Kid Hungry but we have informed his representatives that we have declined this donation," it said.

"As a child-focused campaign, it is our policy to decline funding from donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values."

Hernandez has revamped his career since his release, and broke the all-time record for an Instagram live stream, with more than two million people tuning in at one point. His new track Gooba has racked up 120 million views on YouTube in just four days.



