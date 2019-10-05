Rape victims say police treated them poorly

DENHAM SPRINGS - Two women in Denham Springs said they were treated poorly by police after they were raped by a group of men Saturday night.

The women said the night was supposed to be a date, but it ended horrifically when they were taken to an empty house and raped. Then the women said they were treated like criminals after reporting the rape.

"I mean it was terrifying. I was so scared. I didn't say anything, and I'm scared that if they don't arrest them I'm gonna die," one of the victims told News 2. "We called the police. They come in and tell us to call them back when we're sober, and I was totally sober. She was drugged, I mean, they're supposed to bring us to the hospital right then and there."

"I was under the influence of whatever these guys gave me, and I don't remember being raped by two different dudes," said the second victim. "I do know the feeling, you know, after I wake up and get to the hospital."

The Denham Springs Police Department said they take all sex crime allegations seriously, and investigators followed proper protocol with this case. Detectives said they are working to establish the facts in the case at this time, and trying to track down the accused for questioning.