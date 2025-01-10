41°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Rape suspect from St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes arrested; he faces multiple charges involving juvenile

1 hour 23 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, January 10 2025 Jan 10, 2025 January 10, 2025 1:33 PM January 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

AMITE — Tangipahoa Parish's sheriff said Friday that deputies had arrested a 34-year-old man accused of raping a juvenile.

Kentell Sims of Greensburg was wanted in both St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes. Sheriff Gerald Sticker said Sims was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish jail and that Sims would be transferred to St. Helena Parish for processing there.

Sims was accused of first-degree rape, indecent behavior with a juvenile and sexual battery in Tangipahoa Parish. St. Helena charges include four counts of first-degree rape of a victim below the age of 13 and four counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Trending News

Tangipahoa deputies said it was notified about Sims in November, and that while Sims had been in contact with detectives he was refusing to turn himself in. How he was apprehended wasn't immediately known.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days