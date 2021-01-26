Rape suspect arrested in Slidell after standoff with police

SLIDELL - Police arrested a man accused of rape following a standoff with police and SWAT members in St. Tammany Parish.

The Slidell Police Department said Anthony Nathaniel Green, 36, of New Orleans was wanted in a rape investigation when officers showed up at his apartment 8 a.m Tuesday. Green allegedly barricaded himself inside the apartment, prompting the department to deploy a SWAT team.

Officers were eventually able to convince Green to surrender.

Green was taken into custody and booked on charges of first-degree rape and home invasion. Other details related to Green's charges were not immediately available.