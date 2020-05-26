Latest Weather Blog
Raising Canes to host virtual concert featuring Randy Rogers, Parker McCollum
DALLAS - Raising Canes Chicken Fingers will host a virtual concert Wednesday, May 27, in part of the company's Cane’s In The Moment Virtual Entertainment Series.
The show will include a live acoustic song swap featuring Country artist Randy Rogers and Peter McCollum on Facebook Live @RaisingCanesChickenFingers.
During the concert, Canes will also host a fundraiser for Direct Relief, an humanitarian aid organization.
“As concerts continue to get postponed or cancelled, it’s easy to focus on everything you aren’t doing,” said Raising Cane’s Founder, Owner & Co-CEO Todd Graves. “That’s exactly why we created the ‘Cane’s In The Moment’ initiative. We want to continue to do what we can to bring joy to our Customers, while also supporting incredible organizations like Direct Relief. We are excited for the show and fundraiser tomorrow. These two talented country artists will undoubtedly perform an unforgettable show.”
The concert is scheduled to start at 8:30pm.
