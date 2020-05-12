Raising Cane's to host virtual graduation party with Snoop Dogg, Shaq to celebrate seniors

BATON ROUGE- Raising Cane's has teamed up with Shaquille O'Neal and Snoop Dogg to host a virtual graduation party and raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

On Friday, May 15, 'DJ Diesel' and 'DJ Snoopadelic' are to perform on Facebook Live at 8 p.m. on the Raising Cane's Facebook page to celebrate graduating seniors.

Throughout the week, high schools and colleges across the country will also receive customized videos from professional football stars congratulating graduates.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, and Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley will be participating, according to the restaurant.

"Our partnerships with high schools and colleges in Communities across the country are some of our most cherished relationships, so we weren't about to let their seniors move on without a proper celebration," Raising Cane's Founder & CEO Todd Graves said. "We knew we had to step up and do something special for the Class of 2020, and I immediately thought of my friends Snoop and Shaq. This graduation celebration is going to be epic!"

Raising Cane's has also used its Facebook Live for other entertaining streams to raise money for the healthcare community throughout the duration of the stay-at-home order.

"Due to COVID-19, important plans like weddings, graduation, trips, and concerts have been postponed or canceled. Instead of focusing on those missed plans, Raising Cane’s new “Cane’s In The Moment” initiative aims to celebrate serendipitous moments that bring joy and happiness to its customers," the company said in a statement.