Raising Cane's to host fundraiser for Hurricane Laura relief

BATON ROUGE - Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will host a fundraiser to support those impacted by Hurricane Laura on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Participating Raising Cane's restaurants will donate 15% of sales to local American Red Cross chapters and SBP, a Louisiana-based disaster resilience and recovery organization. The fundraiser will last from open to close.

“I opened our first Restaurant in Louisiana, so we know firsthand how devastating a hurricane can be and how long it takes for a Community to get back on its feet,” Raising Cane’s Founder & Co-CEO Todd Graves said. “At Raising Cane’s, we aren’t just a Restaurant, we are a part of each of the communities we serve. Part of that commitment is to be actively engaged, however possible, and this is one of those times. To make sure our fundraiser makes a difference in these communities, we are raising funds for the American Red Cross and SBP. Both of these organizations are doing great work to aid these Communities and we are proud to support their efforts.”

Tuesday's hurricane relief efforts are the most recent way Raising Cane's is supporting its crew, customers, and communities. The company has donated thousands of meals to healthcare workers and over $500,000 to local healthcare organizations throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

Todd Graves, the Founder and CEO of Raising Cane's, is also working to help 20 different restaurants with a $2 million relief and recovery budget. Read more about those restaurant recovery efforts here.