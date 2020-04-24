Raising Cane's supporting local restaurants with $50,000 toward 'Keep BR Serving' initiative

Todd Graves, Founder and CEO of Raising Cane's

BATON ROUGE - Raising Cane's has purchased $50,000 of gift cards in support of “Keep BR Serving” program, which is an initiative helmed by the Office of the Mayor-President in an effort to support locally-owned restaurants and service staff while continuing to stimulate the area's economy.

Todd Graves, Raising Cane's founder and CEO, said he was thrilled to support the initiative.

“This is a great initiative to support the restaurants in our hometown who don’t have a drive-thru," Graves said.

"They are the backbone of our restaurant community and they have great staff who need our support. I encourage people who are in a position to do so, to purchase gift cards that they can use later personally, give as gifts to employees, friends or family or even thank a frontline healthcare worker.”

To date, the "Keep BR Serving" campaign has raised over $200,000 for participating restaurants.

For more information on the initiative, visit keepbrserving.com.