Raising Cane's shift manager stabbed, killed during armed robbery

KENNER - Kenner Police said a woman was fatally stabbed multiple times during an armed robbery carried out by a former store employee at a Raising Cane's in Kenner.

WWL-TV said the robbery happened just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Raising Cane's located at 3344 Williams Boulevard.

Kenner Police said two men allegedly robbed the restaurant and stabbed a 21-year-old woman, a shift manager, multiple times.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where she was initially listed in critical and unstable condition early Wednesday. Gerry Cvitanovich, the Jefferson Parish coroner, later confirmed the victim died from multiple stab wounds. The victim was identified as Taylor Friloux.

Kenner Police identified 23-year-old Josh Every as one of the possible suspects in the stabbing with the help of employees. The information led law enforcement to Every's home where he was taken into custody. The other suspect remains at large.

Upon officers’ arrival at the location, McGregor said officers learned the restaurant had been robbed by two men wearing grey hoodies. The two men then fled to a waiting vehicle, and police said they believe at least three people were involved in the incident.