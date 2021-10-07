Raising Cane's sending corporate staff to help with worker shortages at restaurants

BATON ROUGE - Raising Cane's is sending employees from its corporate offices to take on jobs at its restaurants around the country to help alleviate the effects of the nationwide labor shortage.

Bloomberg reports the Baton Rouge-based fast food chain is sending half of its office staff to work at restaurants as fry cooks and cashiers, as well as help with recruiting. The company is currently aiming to hire about 10,000 workers in the next 50 days.

“It’s no secret that today’s hiring market is a challenge,” co-Chief Executive Officer AJ Kumaran said in a statement. “Ahead of our massive growth next year, having the support we need is critical.”

Raising Cane's operates 530 locations worldwide.