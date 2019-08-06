82°
Raising Cane's owner covers adoption fees at overcrowded shelter
ST. LOUIS, MO - Raising Cane's owner Todd Graves is stepping up to the plate to help animals in need.
After learning of an overcrowded rescue group in St. Louis called "Stray Rescue," Graves elected to cover all costs of adoption fees for dogs and cats six months and older for the entire month of August.
The king of chicken has proven to be an animal lover over the past few decades and is passionate about community involvement and pet-welfare initiatives.
If you're interested in adopting from Stray Rescue, click here.
