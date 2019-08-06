82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Raising Cane's owner covers adoption fees at overcrowded shelter

2 hours 57 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, August 06 2019 Aug 6, 2019 August 06, 2019 7:46 PM August 06, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

ST. LOUIS, MO - Raising Cane's owner Todd Graves is stepping up to the plate to help animals in need.

After learning of an overcrowded rescue group in St. Louis called "Stray Rescue," Graves elected to cover all costs of adoption fees for dogs and cats six months and older for the entire month of August.

The king of chicken has proven to be an animal lover over the past few decades and is passionate about community involvement and pet-welfare initiatives.

If you're interested in adopting from Stray Rescue, click here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days