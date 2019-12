Raising Cane's on Corporate Boulevard closes its doors

BATON ROUGE - Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers closed it's Corporate Boulevard location, Thursday.

According to The Advocate, the location had been in operation since 2004.

The company plans to hit $1.5 billion in sales by the end of 2019 and has nearly two dozen locations in metro Baton Rouge.

The company plans to have 600 restaurants worldwide, by 2020.