Raising Cane's holding fundraiser Wednesday to support Make-a-Wish

BATON ROUGE - Get some chicken for a cause Wednesday - Cane's is donating 15% of all proceeds from customers who mention the Make-a-Wish Foundation at checkout.

This afternoon from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., treat yourself to a late lunch or dinner at any Cane's in the capital region and mention the Make-a-Wish Fundraiser. Cane's will donate 15% of those proceeds to the Make-a-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana chapter, which served 47 counties in the Texas Gulf Coast and all 64 parishes.

"Every day more than 40 children become eligible to begin their life-changing wish journey with Make-A-Wish. At Make-A-Wish, we believe in making the impossible possible. A wish brings restored energy, strength, hope and joy back into a child's life. But we cannot do what we do without the support from our community partners. Through this initiative with Raising Canes, we are spearheading a new foundation to educate the community about our critical mission, while renewing hope for the 1,209 children across our territory who are waiting for their wish to be granted. We are so thankful for this opportunity and are incredibly grateful to be part of this initiative," said Shelly Millwee, CEO and President of Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana.